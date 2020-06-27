English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

9 more COVID cases detected in Bhubaneswar; 4 from Siripur, Laxmibazar Basti

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 9 COVID-19 positive cases on June 27, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 283 out of which 148 have already recovered.

Of the 9 new cases, 1 case have been reported from home quarantine while 8 are local contact cases including 4 cases from Laxmibazar Basti.

As many as 10 covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in last 24 hours.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (June 27):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 283
👉 Recovered Cases – 148
👉 Deceased – 3
👉 Active Cases – 131

Sagarika Satapathy
