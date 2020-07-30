807 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha Today; 431 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 807 cases on Sunday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 19745.

A record number of 431 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Cuttack (62) and Rayagada (47).

While Odisha has so far reported 30378 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 11235.

➡️ 807 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 30.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 19745.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (431), Cuttack (62), Rayagada (47), Gajapati (34), Keonjhar (29), Sundargarh (24), Nayagarh (23), Jajpur (21), Kandhamal (19), Balasore (14), Kendrapara (14), Mayurbhanj (14), Bhadrak (13), Khordha (12), Bargarh (11), Malkangiri (10), Balangir (7), Sambalpur (7), Jharsuguda (6), Dhenkanal (4), Angul (3), Koraput (1), Puri (1).