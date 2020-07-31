India’s Daily COVID-19 Testing hits Record High of 6 Lakh

TNI Bureau: For the first time, India tested over 6 lakh samples for COVID-19. Although a record number of 55,078 positive cases were reported, the daily positivity rate declined to 8.57% from 11.67% on previous day.

In total, India tested 642,588 samples, taking the cumulative tests to 1,88,32,970. With 10,57,805 patients recovered from COVID-19, the recovery rate has risen to 64.54%.

Two States – Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 positive cases yesterday. 11,147 positive cases have been detected in Maharashtra, while Andhra Pradesh 10,167 cases – 10k+ cases for the second day in a row.

When it comes to testing, Uttar Pradesh leads the pack. 88,967 samples were tested in UP on July 30, followed by Andhra Pradesh (70,068), Tamil Nadu (61,202), Maharashtra (54,091), Assam (41,028) and Karnataka (38,095).

Mortality Rate in India declined further to 2.18%. With 779 new deaths on July 30, the death toll has now gone up to 35,747 in the country.