TNI Morning News Headlines – January 24, 2025

➡️Missing Odia Navy acting communicator unboarded train at Ichchapuram, caught on CCTV.
➡️Odia Maoists among 16 killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh. They are identified as Alok alias Munna from Cuttack district, Satyam Gawde and Jayram alias Guddu of the Odisha State Committee of the outfit.
➡️Full dress rehearsal for the 76th Republic Day started at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Orissa High Court issued interim stay on dismissal of Dr. Rakesh Kumar Ludam’s petition against his replacement as a contractual assistant professor at MKCG Medical College, Berhampur.
➡️3 militants arrested, arms recovered in Manipur.
➡️Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Polls achieve 66% voter turnout amid protests.
➡️Recent Satellite observations detects fog layer over Northeast Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Northcoastal Odisha, and parts of Northeast India.
➡️Saif Ali Khan records statement with Mumbai Police in January 16 attack case.
➡️Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto arrives in India ahead of 76th Republic Day celebrations.
➡️US President Trump calls for ‘immediate’ talks with Putin to end Russia-Ukraine war.
➡️Donald Trump orders declassification of assassination files of John F Kennedy, Martin Luther King.
