7 More Odisha Products to get GI Tag

Bhubaneshwar-TNI Bureau: In a recent development, the Geographical Indications authority, operating under the jurisdiction of the Government of India, has listed seven distinct products from Odisha for Geographical Indication (GI) tags, marking a significant recognition of their unique regional identities and qualities.
If there is no objection to these products within the next 3 months, they will be officially granted the GI tag.
Among the products receiving these prestigious GI tags is the renowned Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal, alongside several others of cultural and economic importance.
The comprehensive list of products that are all set to get the coveted GI tags is as follows:
- Kanteimundi Brinjal (Nayagarh): This particular variety of brinjal, cultivated in Nayagarh, has garnered acclaim for its distinct flavor profile and culinary significance, now acknowledged through the GI tag.Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal is in the final stretch towards securing its GI tag, as the Geographical Indications Registry has posted an advertisement on its official website in GI Journal No. 178. This marks the last opportunity for objections before the GI status is potentially granted.
- Magaji Laddu (Dhenkanal): Dhenkanal’s Magaji Laddu, a cherished sweet delicacy, has secured its place among the GI-tagged products, highlighting its traditional preparation methods and regional significance.
- Khajuri Guda (Gajapati & Rayagada): The GI tag has been extended to Khajuri Guda, a local product from the regions of Gajapati and Rayagada, emphasizing its unique qualities and regional heritage.
- Kapadaganda – Embroidery Shawl of Dongria Kondh (Rayagada & Kalahandi): The intricate Kapadaganda shawls crafted by the Dongria Kondh community in Rayagada and Kalahandi have received recognition through a GI tag, showcasing the rich craftsmanship and cultural importance of these textiles.
- Kalajeera Rice (Koraput): Koraput’s Kalajeera Rice, celebrated for its distinct aroma and culinary value, is now officially acknowledged with a GI tag. ‘Kalajeera’ rice, often referred to as the ‘Prince of Rice,’ hails from Odisha and is known for its aromatic qualities. Resembling black cumin seeds in appearance, it derives its name from this resemblance. This lowland aromatic rice variety boasts a distinct taste and aroma that sets it apart.
- Similipal Kai Chutney (Mayurbhanj): Similipal Kai Chutney, a prized delicacy from Mayurbhanj, now boasts a GI tag for its exceptional flavor and unique preparation. Made with Weaver ants, it’s a beloved regional specialty, especially among Mayurbhanj’s tribal communities. To craft it, we gather ant nests from trees, soak them to separate ants from leaves and debris.
- Idital – Painting of Lanjia Saura (Rayagada, Gajapati, Koraput): The traditional art form of Idital, practiced by the Lanjia Saura communities in Rayagada, Gajapati, and Koraput, has been granted a GI tag, recognizing its cultural significance and artistic value.
Comments are closed.