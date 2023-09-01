7 More Odisha Products to get GI Tag

Bhubaneshwar-TNI Bureau: In a recent development, the Geographical Indications authority, operating under the jurisdiction of the Government of India, has listed seven distinct products from Odisha for Geographical Indication (GI) tags, marking a significant recognition of their unique regional identities and qualities.

If there is no objection to these products within the next 3 months, they will be officially granted the GI tag.

Among the products receiving these prestigious GI tags is the renowned Nayagarh Kanteimundi Brinjal, alongside several others of cultural and economic importance.

The comprehensive list of products that are all set to get the coveted GI tags is as follows: