6th Straight Loss for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Insight Bureau: The Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in IPL history, is having a disastrous season in 2022. They suffered their 6th straight loss in IPL 2022 without a win.

In today’s match, Mumbai Indians lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs while going down fighting. Captain Lokesh Rahul scored a brilliant hundred (103*) off 60 balls to help his team post a total that turned out to be unbeatable.

Scores:

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸Lucknow Super Giants 199/4 in 20 overs. Rahul 103*, Manish Pandey 38. Undadkat 2/32.

🔸 Mumbai Indians 181/9 in 30 overs. Brevis 31, Suryakumar 37. Avesh Khan 3/30.

🔸Player of the Match – KL Rahul