6th Straight Loss for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

In today's match, Mumbai Indians lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs while going down fighting.

By Sagarika Satapathy
6th Straight Loss for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022
133

Insight Bureau: The Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful teams in IPL history, is having a disastrous season in 2022. They suffered their 6th straight loss in IPL 2022 without a win.

In today’s match, Mumbai Indians lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs while going down fighting. Captain Lokesh Rahul scored a brilliant hundred (103*) off 60 balls to help his team post a total that turned out to be unbeatable.

Scores:

Related Posts

Assembly Bypolls Results; Know the Winners

Evening News Insight – April 16, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔸Lucknow Super Giants 199/4 in 20 overs. Rahul 103*, Manish Pandey 38. Undadkat 2/32.

🔸 Mumbai Indians 181/9 in 30 overs. Brevis 31, Suryakumar 37. Avesh Khan 3/30.

🔸Player of the Match – KL Rahul

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.