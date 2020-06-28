6 more COVID-19 Positive Cases; 1 Death in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 6 more COVID-19 positive cases as per the testing done yesterday – 3 from home quarantine and 3 from local contacts. In addition, 19 patients have recovered in the Capital City today.

The 3 home quarantine cases are from Dumduma Phase I, Nayapalli (IRC Village) and Bapuji Nagar. The local contact cases are from a Private Hospital, Tankapani Road (Near Rajarani Temple) and Forest Park area.

One COVID-19 death (M, 73) has been reported from Bhubaneswar yesterday.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total Positive Cases – 292

👉 Recovered Cases – 165

👉 Active Cases – 122

👉 Deceased – 4