6 more COVID-19 Positive Cases; 1 Death in Bhubaneswar

By Sagar Satapathy
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates
103

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar has reported 6 more COVID-19 positive cases as per the testing done yesterday – 3 from home quarantine and 3 from local contacts. In addition, 19 patients have recovered in the Capital City today.

The 3 home quarantine cases are from Dumduma Phase I, Nayapalli (IRC Village) and Bapuji Nagar. The local contact cases are from a Private Hospital, Tankapani Road (Near Rajarani Temple) and Forest Park area.

One COVID-19 death (M, 73) has been reported from Bhubaneswar yesterday.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total Positive Cases – 292
👉 Recovered Cases – 165
👉 Active Cases – 122
👉 Deceased – 4

Sagar Satapathy
