6 Dead, several injured in Soro Bus Mishap

Insight Bureau: In an unfortunate incident, at least six persons including one-year-old infant were killed while several others sustained grievous injuries after a private bus met with an accident at Bidu Chhak on NH-16 under Soro police limits in Balasore district on Saturday afternoon.

According to reports, ‘Shantilata’, the ill-fated bus was on the way to Bhubaneswar from Manatri of Mayurbhanj district via Udala when a coal-laden truck hit it.

The injured passengers have been rushed Soro hospital and Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) for further treatment.

As per the report, the death toll likely to increase as most of the injured persons are in a critical condition.