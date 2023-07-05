5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Boudh to review Developmental Projects

Boudh, TNI Bureau: In a significant move to assess the progress of various developmental projects and address public concerns, VK Pandian, Secretary to the Chief Minister (5T), made a visit to Boudh District as directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. During his visit, Secretary Pandian focused on key projects and interacted with local communities, officials, and students to ensure effective implementation and redressal of grievances.

The Parbati Giri Mega Lift irrigation projects in Boudh District were the first on Secretary Pandian’s agenda. Cluster V, consisting of five projects worth Rs 247 crore, is nearing completion and set to be operationalized in July. These projects will provide irrigation facilities to a vast area of 8,570 hectares across the district’s three blocks, enabling agricultural development and supporting local farmers.

Another crucial aspect of the visit was the review of the Mega Pipe Water Supply Projects in Boudh District. With projects worth Rs 770 crores currently underway, approximately 1,06,399 households across all three blocks will benefit from improved water supply. Secretary Pandian emphasized the adherence to strict timelines, ensuring that the Kantamal and Boudh blocks receive water supply by September 2023, and Harbhanga block by June 2024.

Furthermore, Secretary Pandian engaged with students and officials at Ambagaon High School, which is part of the 5T High School Transformation Programme. Encouraging students to excel academically and pursue their aspirations, he also took note of public grievances and directed the district administration to resolve them promptly.

Recognizing the importance of empowering local communities, Secretary Pandian interacted with Mission Shakti groups and federations, motivating them to become small entrepreneurs. He elucidated the government’s supportive schemes and commended the Mission Shakti Café initiative at Biju Adarsha Krushak Bazar, Boudh. Urging the federation to establish more such cafes, he ensured that pending applications from weavers under government schemes receive priority attention.

In his quest for cultural preservation, Secretary Pandian visited the District Museum and assured government support for its maintenance. During interactions with citizens’ groups, he attentively listened to their concerns and grievances, promising necessary actions to address them promptly.

The visit also encompassed discussions on the development of Maa Bhairabi Temple and Chandrachud Temple, emphasizing the enhancement of pilgrim facilities and beautification measures. Secretary Pandian urged the temple committee to prepare a detailed project report for the comprehensive development of Maa Bhairabi Temple in Purunakatak.

Furthermore, Secretary Pandian’s visit to various +2 and degree colleges carried good news for students. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved the inclusion of all colleges in the district under the 5T transformation program, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 6.75 crores. Encouraging students to excel academically and emphasizing physical exercise and meditation for holistic development, Secretary Pandian motivated them to reach their full potential.

The day concluded with a visit to Badabandh 5T-SSD Girls’ High School, where Secretary Pandian interacted with students and teachers, gaining valuable insights into the educational landscape.

Present during the visit were Special Secretary to CM R Vineel Krishna, IG Satyabrat Bhoi, and senior officials from the district. The visit underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring progress and welfare in Boudh District, reflecting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s vision for a prosperous Odisha.