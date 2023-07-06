TNI Morning News Headlines -July 6, 2023
Electricity consumers in Odisha are paying 79 paise more per unit of power.
➡️ The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of Justice Subhasis Talapatra as the next Chief Justice of the High Court of Odisha.
➡️ Forest Department seized a leopard skin and claws and arrested 11 poachers during a surprise raid inside Badagarh forest.
➡️ VK Pandian, Secretary to CM (5T) visited Boudh district to review the progress of various developmental projects in the district and redressal of public grievances.
➡️ Electricity consumers in Odisha are paying 79 paise more per unit of power.
➡️ The Daitapati Nijog, a servitor’s body in Puri Srimandir demanded a dress code for the devotees visiting the temple.
➡️ The Odisha government appointed 2009-batch IFS officer Sanjaya Kumar Swain as the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (in-charge) for Berhampur Circle in the state.
➡️ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a draft circular on issuance of debit, credit, and prepaid cards for multiple card networks.
➡️ A legislator of Manipur urged Jyotiraditya Scindia to initiate an action for the “gross error” of wrongly naming Imphal airport on a few tickets of an Air India flight.
➡️ The Enforcement Directorate attached movable and immovable assets of Rs 20.36 crore of former IAS officer Ram Bilas Yadav.
➡️ Former Prime Minister of Japan, made a visit today to the Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub & SBS launching site of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project.
➡️ Hockey India League (HIL), the committee chaired by president Dilip Tirkey convened ay New Delhi.
➡️ Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan recently got injured in the US for his upcoming film shoot Jawaan and had to undergo a minor surgery.
➡️ Bangladesh reported 678 dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike so far this year.
Comments are closed.