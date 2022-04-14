5T Secretary visits Kantilo to review ongoing development work of Nilamadhav Temple

The centuries old Nilamadhava Temple occupies an important place in the Jagannath culture.

By Sagarika Satapathy
5T Secretary reviews ongoing development work of Nilamadhav Temple
Insight Bureau:  5T Secretary VK Pandian and Works Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav today visited Kantilo in Nayagarh to review ongoing development works around Nilamadhab Temple.

The officials also discussed & reviewed various issues with the district officials and Sebayats including status of the ongoing development works and what are the initiatives have to be taken to further improvement of this centuries old shrine.

The design of this temple is very similar to Puri Jagannath temple.

5T Secretary visits Kantilo Nilamadhab

 

