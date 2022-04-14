Know about Bullet Train Corridor on Narmada River

Insight bureau: India’s first longest-ever bridge over the Narmada river is set to get completed soon.

In the Bharuch district of Gujarat, over river Narmada, a 1.2km long bridge is set to be the longest bridge on the 508 km Bullet Train corridor. National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said on Wednesday that the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of June 2024.

“The longest bridge will be on Narmada followed by Tapi and Mahi that will be of around 720 meters. We are aiming to complete construction work of all bridges by June 2024,” he said.

The bridge is being built in such a way that even the rising tides in the sea won’t be an obstacle in the way of the bullet train. One of the most anticipated and biggest project, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train will have its passenger terminal at the Sabarmati station.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The train stations are being built above Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Sabarmati railway stations. With this, passengers of trains running from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar will also be able to reach these stations easily and enjoy the ride of bullet train directly.

According to the National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation, a total of 19 bridges are being built in Gujarat for bullet trains, and all are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The bullet trains will also be of two types: one that’ll stop at fewer stations and the other that’ll stop at all the 12 stations. The speed of the bullet train is said to be 320km per hour.

The first train will cover the entire distance from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in 2 hours while the second train with more number of stations will cover the same journey in a span of 3 hours.