581 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha Today; 160 from Ganjam

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 581 cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 17,373.

A record number of 160 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Khurdha (77) and Gajapati (43).

While Odisha has so far reported 26892 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 9919.

➡️581 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 27.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 17,373.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (160), Khurdha (77) and Gajapati (43), Cuttack (34), Malkangiri (32), Bargarh (25), Bhadrak (23), Keonjhar (19), Angul (17), Kandhamal (17), Jagatsinghpur (14), Sambalpur (14), Mayurbhanj (12), Rayagada (12), Sundergarh (12), Balasore (10), Jharsuguda (9), Kendrapara (9), Puri (9), Dhenkanal (8), Jajpur (7), Balangir (6), Boudh (5), Deogarh (3), Nabarangpur (2), Koraput (1) & Nayagarh (1).

