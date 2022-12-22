50% of Odisha Doctors NOT Qualified! HC orders Probe

TNI Bureau: Concerned over the World Bank report that claimed only 51% of doctors in Odisha have required educational qualifications, the Orissa High Court on Thursday ordered the State Government to carry out inquiry into Doctors’ educational qualifications in the State.

The court also asked the State Government to inform it about the deadline of finishing the task and about necessary action to be taken against the fraud doctors.

Next hearing of the case will be held on January 27, 2023.