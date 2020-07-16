494 New Positive Cases; Covid-19 Tally tops 15K mark in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported two deaths and 494 COVID-19 cases on Thursday which took the tally of patients in the State to 15,392 including 4813 active cases and 10476 recovered ones. With this, Odisha crossed 15,000 mark in COVID-19 positive cases today.

👉 Of the 494 new cases, 322 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 172 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 246 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 2 new COVID-19 deaths reported today in Odisha. Both deaths are from Ganjam. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 79. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 48 in Ganjam District. The deceased have been identified as Male 51 (Ganjam) and Male 34 (Ganjam).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (64) and Cuttack (38).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (246), Khordha (64), Cuttack (38), Balasore (21), Nayagarh (16), Jajpur (15), Mayurbhanj (14), Kendrapara (11), Keonjhar (10), Sundargarh (10), Nuapada (9), Puri (7), Bhadrak (7), Koraput (4), Malkangiri (4), Sambalpur (4), Nabarangpur (4), Balangir (3), Boudh (2), Kalahandi (2), Jagatsinghpur (1), Rayagada (1), Angul (1),

➡️ New Deaths – 2 (Ganjam 2)

➡️ New Recoveries – 612