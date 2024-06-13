All 4 Gates of Jagannath Temple in Puri opened for Devotees

TNI Bureau: As promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto, all the four entry gates (dwaras) of Puri Shri Jagannath Temple have been opened for devotees as per the Cabinet decision.

The gates were opened during the Mangala Alati on Thursday in the presence of the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida and all Council of Ministers.

Puri Shri Jagannath Temple have four dwaras – Singhadwara, Ashwa Dwara, Vyaghra Dwara and Hasti Dwara.

During the Covid pandemic, all doors of the 11th-century temple were closed. Later, only the Singhadwara was opened for devotees.

Following which a huge rush and long queues witnessed in front of the Singhadwara.

Now, devotees will have access to the temple through all four gates.