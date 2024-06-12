Odisha Cabinet approves Key Proposals on Puri Srimandir, MSP, Subhadra

TNI Bureau: Just hours after taking the oath, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Wednesday announced opening of the four doors of the Puri Srimandir.

Majhi, who chaired the first cabinet meeting after the BJP Government took oath has taken four important decisions as promised by BJP in its manifesto.

4 Important Decisions in first Cabinet Meet:

1. 4 entrance gates of Puri Jagannath Temple to be opened tomorrow in the presence of all Ministers.

2. Odisha Cabinet approved Rs 500 Crore Corpus Fund for Puri Srimandir.

3. Samruddha Krushak Niti Yojana will be implemented in Odisha soon. A committee will be formed very soon for implementation of the proposal to increase the MSP for paddy to Rs 3100 per quintal.

4. The process for the ‘Subhadra Yojana’ to be started soon under which each woman of the State will be provided with a voucher of Rs 50,000.