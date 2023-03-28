4 Brothers Give Dowry Worth Rs 8 Crore to Sister in Rajasthan

TNI Bureau: Four brothers of Dhingsara village in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan have hit the headlines for paying a hefty amount of Rs 8 crore and 31 lakh as dowry for their sister’s wedding.

The four brothers namely Arjun Ram Meharia, Bhagirath Meharia, Umaid ji Meharia, and Prahlad Meharia reportedly paid a huge sum for their sister Bhanwari Devi’s wedding on March 26.

The dowry included Rs 2.21 crore cash, accompanied by 100 bighas of land, costing Rs 4 crore, 1 bigha land at Gudha Bhagwandas village at Rs 50 lakh, more than 1 kg of gold priced at 71 lakh, and 14 kg of silver worth Rs 9.8 lakh. The remaining 800 coins were distributed among the villagers, said a report by ETV Bharat.t

A tractor which cost 7 lakh was also a part of the dowry, added the report.