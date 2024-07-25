228 Migrant Workers from Odisha died outside the State since 2019

TNI Bureau: At least 228 migrant labourers from Odisha have died while working outside the State since 2019, the State Assembly informed.

While replying to a question from BJD MLA Sanatan Mhakud in the Assembly, State Insurance Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia put forth the official data about migrant labourers, saying that at least 197 migrant workers died within India, while 31 lost their lives abroad till June 2024.

The highest casualties were reported in Ganjam district with 42 migrant workers followed by Balangir district with 21 deaths of migrant workers. Other districts reporting fatalities include Kandhamal (19 deaths), Rayagada (18), Kendrapara (15), Boudh (11), and Kalahandi (10), said the Minister.