MP Manas Mangaraj demands timely Fasal Bima Payments

TNI Bureau: While speaking in Rajya Sabha, BJD’s Member of Parliament, Manas Mangaraj emphasized the urgent need for the rightful compensation of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The Central Government had announced the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to provide comprehensive insurance coverage against crop loss to stabilize the income of the farmers and encourage them for adoption of innovative practices. However, Odisha farmers have been hit by non-payment of their insurance claims.

Addressing the Parliament, Mangaraj raised concerns and urged the Central Government to take immediate action from the concerned authorities to streamline the process and ensure that Fasal Bima payments are disbursed promptly.