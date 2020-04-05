English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

2 More COVID-19 +ve cases in Bhubaneswar; Odisha Tally 23

By TNI Bureau
COVID Updates
190

TNI Bureau: Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of positive cases in Odisha to 23. Bhubaneswar has now reported 16 cases – 4 from Bomikhal area.

👉 A 70-year-old man in Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II, who had returned from Australia on March 22, 2020, has been found positive. He had been under home quarantine.

Related Posts

Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 06, 2020

Corona Update (Morning News) – April 06, 2020

👉 A 29-year-old male from Bomikhal was found positive during active surveillance. Further details awaited.

Number of Coronavirus Positive Cases in Odisha – 23

Bhubaneswar – 16
Bhadrak – 3
Cuttack – 1
Puri – 1
Jajpur – 1
Kalahandi – 1

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!