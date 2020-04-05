2 More COVID-19 +ve cases in Bhubaneswar; Odisha Tally 23

TNI Bureau: Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of positive cases in Odisha to 23. Bhubaneswar has now reported 16 cases – 4 from Bomikhal area.

👉 A 70-year-old man in Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II, who had returned from Australia on March 22, 2020, has been found positive. He had been under home quarantine.

👉 A 29-year-old male from Bomikhal was found positive during active surveillance. Further details awaited.

Number of Coronavirus Positive Cases in Odisha – 23

Bhubaneswar – 16

Bhadrak – 3

Cuttack – 1

Puri – 1

Jajpur – 1

Kalahandi – 1