2 More COVID-19 +ve cases in Bhubaneswar; Odisha Tally 23

TNI Bureau: Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, taking the number of positive cases in Odisha to 23. Bhubaneswar has now reported 16 cases – 4 from Bomikhal area.
👉 A 70-year-old man in Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II, who had returned from Australia on March 22, 2020, has been found positive. He had been under home quarantine.
👉 A 29-year-old male from Bomikhal was found positive during active surveillance. Further details awaited.
Number of Coronavirus Positive Cases in Odisha – 23
Bhubaneswar – 16
Bhadrak – 3
Cuttack – 1
Puri – 1
Jajpur – 1
Kalahandi – 1
