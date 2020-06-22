English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

143 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Another 143 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease and are being discharged from hospital on Monday in Odisha.

A highest of 18 persons recovered from Gajapati district.

With the recovery of 186 more Covid-19 patients, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 3863.

➡️ 143 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on June 22.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 3863.

➡️ New Recoveries – Gajapati (18), Baragarh (15), Malkangiri (15), Puri (15), Bolangir  (12), Cuttack (10), Khurdha (9), Mayurbhanj (8), Kendrapara (6), Balasore (5), Dhenkanal (5), Sambalpur (5), Bhadrak (3), Boudh (3), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (3), Kalahandi (3), Kandhamal (2), Keonjhar (2), Sundergarh (1)

