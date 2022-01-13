100-Word Edit: The ‘Great Exodus’ in Uttar Pradesh

The unprecedented exodus of OBC/Backward Caste leaders from BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the last 3 days, has stunned the party.

3 Ministers of Yogi Cabinet and 11 MLAs have quit the party so far, majority of them have pledged support to Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has become ‘super active’ in UP Politics. If we believe the reports, more MLAs could desert BJP over the next few days.

However, the game is not over yet. Expect BJP to trigger a coup in the Opposition camp, making the ‘Battle of Uttar Pradesh’ more interesting than ever.