Senior NDTV Journalist Kamal Khan dies of Heart Attack

By Sagar Satapathy
Kamal Khan NDTV Journalist
183

Insight Bureau: He was normal and did a detailed program on Uttar Pradesh during the Prime Time last night. In the morning, the shocking news came that he died of a heart attack.

Senior Journalist of NDTV, Kamal Khan breathed his last at the age of 62 at his residence in Lucknow.

Kamal Khan was working as the Executive Editor with NDTV. He was a recipient of prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award, and Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President of India.

Khan had received appreciation and accolade for his unbiased journalism.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – January 14, 2022

TNI Evening News Headlines – January 13, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

His wife Ruchi Kumar is also a Journalist by profession. The media fraternity has condoled his demise.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.