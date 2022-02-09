100-Word Edit: Hijab & Polarisation

The religious divide in India is wider than ever and it’s clearly visible in Social Media. Political Parties who want to keep people divided on the basis of religion, as this polarisation helps them satisfy their personal goals at the cost of peace and harmony as well as development.

The Hijab row in Karnataka is another example of political game where both Hindus and Muslims have fallen into their trap without bothering about the repercussions.

Any communal tension or riots will help some politicians, but the consequences will be disastrous for the common people. It’s high time we stay vigilant.