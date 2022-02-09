Yes! Trekker Babu Rescued by Army

Insight Bureau: A trekker who was trapped in a niche on a hill in Malampuzha in Palakkad district of Kerala was rescued by the Army on Wednesday.

A member of the Army rescue team reached the spot where Cherattil Babu, 23, had been trapped for more than 40 hours and gave him food and water. With the help of a safety rope, Babu is being taken to the top of Kurumbachi hill in Malampuzha, from where efforts are on to possibly airlift him to the base.

Teams comprising mountaineering experts of the Southern Command of the Indian Army had reached Malampuzha late Tuesday night to plan the operation.

Babu had trekked up the mountain with two friends on Monday. While descending, he slipped and fell into a deep gorge, estimated to be at least 200 ft lower than the summit. He injured his leg in the process. His friends, who failed to rescue him themselves, reached the base of the hill and informed authorities following which efforts began to rescue him.

According to reports, Babu’s health parameters are good.