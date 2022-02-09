TNI Evening News Headlines – February 09, 2022

Key Evening News Headlines of – February 09, 2022. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Atal Tunnel officially recognized as ‘Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 feet’ by World Book of Records
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 242 more COVID positive cases & 702 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 204 local contact cases and 38 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3126 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1248152.

➡️ Odisha to launch mass Drug Administration Drive tomorrow to eradicate Fileria.

➡️ Students hold protest in Bhubaneswar demanding cancellation of Plus 2 Exam.

➡️ Manoranjan Nayak, assistant collector of Rourkela arrested by Vigilance officials on DA charges.

➡️ Landmine blast yet again in Odisha; one killed in an IED blast at Kiamunda village in Kandhamal district.

➡️ Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb’s youngest daughter Debesi to tie the knot with noted businessman Aditya Kehr of Gurugram in Haryana today.

➡️ Orissa High Court grants interim protection from arrest to Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu.

➡️ 1,13,06 liters of alcohol and 471.86 grams of drugs were seized from Odisha after the model code of conduct was imposed for Panchayat Polls.

India News

➡️ R Babu, a 23-year-old youth who got trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Kerala’s Palakkad Dist for 2 days was rescued by Indian Army.

➡️ Second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 to be conducted in offline mode from April 26, 2022, informed CBSE Examination Controller.

➡️ Over one crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19; over 5 Cr youth between 15-18 yrs age received first dose of COVID vaccine jabs.

➡️ Mumbai based pharma company Glenmark launches nasal spray to treat adult COVID-19 patients in India.

➡️ Nearly 169 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ AIIMS, Delhi announces to discontinue routine COVID-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalization and surgeries.

➡️ Atal Tunnel officially recognized as ‘Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 feet’ by World Book of Records.

➡️ Karnataka hijab row: High Court refers case to larger bench.

➡️ Delhi University to reopen from February 17.

➡️ CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1.67 cr to more than 1.87 cr taxpayers from 1 April’21 to 7 Feb’22.

➡️ Rupee slips 6 paise to close at 74.80 (provisional) against US dollar.

World News

➡️ Omicron BA.2 subvariant likely to spread globally: WHO.

➡️ EAM Dr S Jaishankar will be paying an official visit to Australia on 10-13 February; will attend Quad Foreign Ministers’ meet.

➡️ Bitcoins worth $3.6 billion seized in US.

