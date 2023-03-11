Young MLAs dragged into Political Twitter War

By Sagar Satapathy
The trend has been established long ago. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would start a Twitter thread on various issues, criticising the State Government and BJD’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das would respond to him with another thread.

Later, Dhamnagar MLA Suryabanshi Suraj joined the battle by responding to Pranab’s tweets. In a latest, as a tit for tat move, Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha has been deployed to respond to Dharmendra Pradhan now.

The Young MLAs are being dragged into a “staged” Twitter War where they have to respond to the Seniors. It may not augur well for their future.

