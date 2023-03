Naveen receives Guinness Book of Records Certificate for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium

TNI Bureau: It was a momentous occasion for the Hockey fans of Odisha at the ongoing FIH Pro League tournament when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was honoured today with the certificate of recognition from Guinness Book of World Records for Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela being the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium .

The Hockey World Cup 2023 has left an indelible mark on the sports fraternity of India. While the tournament was a spectacular success, it is Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela that left the players and audience spellbound with its grandeur. The stadium, which is now a benchmark in hockey infrastructure, was built in record 15 months has a seating capacity of 20011 with uninterrupted viewing experience for all. It was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s largest fully seated hockey stadium adding to the celebration of the Hockey World Cup and bringing immense pride for the India and Odisha.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Receiving the award Chief Minister Patnaik said, “This recognition by Guinness Book of World Records is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark in the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, to the people of Sundargarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport. It inspired us to accomplish this herculean task. I dedicate this recognition to the people of Odisha”.