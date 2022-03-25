Yogi Adityanath sworn-in as Uttar Pradesh CM for 2nd Time

Insight Bureau: Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time, a 37-year-record, in Lucknow today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders and Bollywood stars were present at the ceremony.

Besides Yogi Adityanath, 27 ministers are taking oath as ministers today.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Yogi Adityanath will again have two deputies. Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost the UP election, will continue as Deputy Chief Minister. But Dinesh Sharma will be replaced by Brahmin leader Brajesh Pathak.

BJP had won 255 out of 403 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. With the allies, the party won 273 seats.