Bhadu Sheikh, the Deputy Panchayat Pradhan of Barshal village, was attacked with bombs when he was at a shop.

West Bengal Violence-8 burnt Alive
Insight Bureau:  Tragedy struck the Birbhum district in West Bengal following the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh last night.

Bhadu Sheikh, the Deputy Panchayat Pradhan of Barshal village, was attacked with bombs when he was at a shop. He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead.

As he was a popular leader in the region, his supporters set 10-12 houses belonging to the opposition camp on fire. At least 8 people were charred to death and their bodies could not even be identified.

At least 11 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. The concerned SDPO and Rampurhat In charge have been removed from their posts.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter.

