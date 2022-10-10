Veteran SP Leader & Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies

TNI Bureau: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away today. He was 82 years old at the time of his demise.

Yadav had been under treatment since August 22 for his regular medical checkups and examinations. Last Sunday, suddenly, his health deteriorated after which he was shifted to ICU at Medanta Hospital.

Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and had also served in the Union government as the minister of defence.

He had been elected 10 times as MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP.