Vanik Group shines in Odisha Civil Services Examination 2022

TNI Bureau: Vanik Institute, a leading Institute in Odisha has set another milestone as a whopping 408 students from the institute have cracked the prestigious Odisha Civil Service Examination 2022, surpassing all previous records.

In total, 683 candidates cracked the Odisha Civil Service Examination, 2022 across the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

4 Students of VANIK Institute secured places in Top 10 – Swetashree Mohapatra 1st, Prajna Parangama 4th, Azad Kumar Sahu 5th and Kapil Kumar Mohanty 9th.

Under the supervision of Subrat Kumar Chhatoi, founder of Vanik Group, preparation of the aspirants started one year before this exam.