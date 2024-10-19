TNI News Night – October 19, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJP announced names of 66 candidates in its first list of Jharkhand Assembly polls which includes Purnima Das, daughter-in-law of former CM and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East which he had won five times.

BJP announced names of 66 candidates in its first list of Jharkhand Assembly polls which includes Purnima Das, daughter-in-law of former CM and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East which he had won five times.

Related Posts

Vanik Group shines in Odisha Civil Services Examination 2022

OPSC announces results of Odisha Civil Services Exam 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

TNI News Night – October 19, 2024

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.