TNI News Night – October 19, 2024

BJP announced names of 66 candidates in its first list of Jharkhand Assembly polls which includes Purnima Das, daughter-in-law of former CM and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East which he had won five times.
Related Posts
Trending
BJP announced names of 66 candidates in its first list of Jharkhand Assembly polls which includes Purnima Das, daughter-in-law of former CM and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East which he had won five times.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Comments are closed.