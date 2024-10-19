TNI Evening News Headlines – October 19, 2024

➡️Swetashree Mohapatra tops Odisha Civil Services Examination 2022. 683 get selected. 3 Women are in Top 5, 5 Women in Top 10.
➡️18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar, from January 8-10. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi & several Union Ministers will attend the event.
➡️Father, daughter died after they were bitten by a venomous snake at Charichhak village in Boudh district.
➡️Former Kendrapara MLA Utkal Keshari Parida passes away. He was 65.
➡️Most of the vegetable prices have crossed the century mark in Odisha due to the month of Kartika.
➡️‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ name will be changed to ‘Bikashita Gaan, Bikashita Odisha’; official guidelines soon: Minister Rabi Narayan Naik.
➡️BJD leader Bijayalaxmi Mohapatra quit the party.
➡️2 Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force jawans killed, 2 cops injured in IED blast in Kodliar area of Chhattishgarh’s Narayanpur district.
➡️J&K Cabinet Resolution on restoration of Statehood, gets Lt. Governor’s Nod. No mention of Article 370 in the resolution.
Related Posts
➡️BJP’s National Secretary Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).
➡️Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 : BJP fields Purnima Das, Daughter-in-Law of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Wife of Lalit Das, as the MLA Candidate from Jamshedpur East.
➡️RG Kar incident: Doctors hold a protest in Kolkata; West Bengal CM Mamata invites junior doctors to meet her at Nabanna on October 21.
➡️PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, will unveil multiple airport projects of over Rs 6,100 crore.
➡️Election Commission removes Jharkhand’s Acting DGP for ensuring free and fair Poll.
➡️Bomb scare: Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Jaipur.
➡️Bomb threat diverts London-bound Vistara flight to Frankfurt.
➡️Sanskrit will soon be made mandatory across madrassas in Uttarakhand.
➡️Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan says Salman Khan will not apologise to Bishnoi Community. His son never killed the blackbuck.
➡️26-year-old Sarfaraz Khan hits his maiden Test Hundred in Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand.
➡️Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Home targeted in Drone Attack from Lebanon. No casualties reported.
Comments are closed.