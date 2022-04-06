Vandalism at Srimandir Rosa Ghara: Suspect confesses to the crime

This was informed by Puri SP. 

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Srimandir Rosha Ghara Vandalism Arrest
157

Insight Bureau: Vandalism at Srimandir Rosa Ghara matter took the biggest turn today with the suspect confessing to the crime on Wednesday. This was informed by Puri SP.

Notably, the suspect is identified as J Mohapatra. He is 30-yr-old and a resident of Begunia in Khordha district. He was detained last night on the basis of CCTV footage.

He felt uneasy about something which is why he ransacked the chulhas, Puri SP said. He will be forwarded to the court later today.

 

 

Related Posts

BJD wins Dhamnagar NAC in Bhadrak District

Uproar over ban on Meat Shops in South Delhi during Navratri

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Also read:

Vandalisation of Chulhas at Jagannath Temple: Show Cause Notice to 4 JTP

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.