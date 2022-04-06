Vandalism at Srimandir Rosa Ghara: Suspect confesses to the crime

Insight Bureau: Vandalism at Srimandir Rosa Ghara matter took the biggest turn today with the suspect confessing to the crime on Wednesday. This was informed by Puri SP.

Notably, the suspect is identified as J Mohapatra. He is 30-yr-old and a resident of Begunia in Khordha district. He was detained last night on the basis of CCTV footage.

He felt uneasy about something which is why he ransacked the chulhas, Puri SP said. He will be forwarded to the court later today.

