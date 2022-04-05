Vandalisation of Chulhas at Jagannath Temple: Show Cause Notice to 4 JTP

Insight Bureau: The Singhadwar Police has interrogated 4 Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel in connection with vandalisation of over 40 chulhas (earthen ovens) at the Rosaghara (kitchen) of the temple.

The 4 JTP have been issued a show-cause notice regarding in what circumstances the serious breach of security occurred at the shrine.

As per the CCTV footage, one of the JTP was in charge of security for Bata Agana and Nata Mandapa while the other three had allegedly allowed the suspect to leave the temple at late on Saturday night.

The four were on duty from 10 PM of April 2 till the morning of April 3.

Several sevayats are being interrogated by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA).

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal visited Puri to take stock of the situation on Monday.