BJD wins Dhamnagar NAC in Bhadrak District

BJD also won 9 out of 11 Wards in Dhamnangar NAC while BJP won the remaining two.

By Aishwariya Dhal
164

Insight Bureau:  The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has captured the Dhamnagar NAC in Bhadrak District as its candidate Nibedita Jena defeated BJP candidate Pushpashree Mohanty to be elected as the new Chairperson.

BJD also won 9 out of 11 Wards in Dhamnangar NAC while BJP won the remaining two.

Related Posts

Vandalism at Srimandir Rosa Ghara: Suspect confesses to the…

Uproar over ban on Meat Shops in South Delhi during Navratri

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With this, BJD has taken its tally to 74 in 106 NAC/Municipalities in the State. BJP had won 16 while Congress won 7 urban local bodies. Independents had won 9 urban bodies. BJD has also captured 3 Municipal Corporations – Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur.

Election for Dhamnagar NAC was postponed due to disruptions on voting day in various wards.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.