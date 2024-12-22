Vandalism at Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad Residence Following Stampede Tragedy

Hyderabad: Tensions flared at actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Hyderabad as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) staged a protest demanding compensation for Revathi’s family, a victim of the December 4 stampede at Sandhya Theatre during a benefit show for Pushpa 2. Protesters pelted stones, vandalized flower pots, and scaled the compound walls, leading to confrontations with security.

Police detained six individuals, including Kodangal Youth Congress President Srinivas Reddy, allegedly involved in the vandalism. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy condemned the attack and ordered strict action, while BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy criticized the law-and-order situation.

Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, urged restraint, emphasizing the need for lawful responses. The actor, not present during the incident, appealed to fans to act responsibly and condemned any misrepresentation in his name.

The controversy stems from the December 4 stampede that claimed one life and injured others. Although Allu Arjun denied allegations of negligence, he was briefly arrested on December 13 before securing bail. The incident continues to spark political and public outrage.