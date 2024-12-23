TNI Morning News Headlines – December 23, 2024

➡️In Odisha, 26 villages across 6 districts being recognised as ‘Tsunami Ready’ by the UNESCO.
➡️Direct flight services from Visakhapatnam to Malkangiri soon: Reports.
➡️Odisha likely to experience fresh spell of rainfall activities from December 24 due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
➡️CM Mohan Majhi made several proposals for the overall development of Odisha while participating the pre-budget consultation meeting at Jaisalmer.
➡️Manoj Ahuja’s term as Chief Secretary of Odisha will end on December 31.
➡️Paddy mandis to open in Balasore on December 27: Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.
➡️Dumper mows down 9 sleeping on pavement in Pune, two toddlers among three killed.
➡️Three Khalistani terrorists who bombed Punjab Police posts killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to Kuwait.
➡️Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ level; Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 403 at 7:30 a.m on Monday.
➡️Srinagar freezes at minus 7 degrees Celsius.
➡️Preparations are underway for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025; Prayagraj will host Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 from 13th January to 26th February.
➡️Vandalism at Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad Residence Following Stampede Tragedy.
➡️Rupee turns flat at 85.04 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex jumps 628.34 points to 78,669.93 in early trade; Nifty surges 219 points to 23,806.50.
➡️US President elect Donald Trump appoints Indian-American Sriram Krishnan as policy advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI).
➡️At least 10 people killed as a small plane crashes into a Brazilian town.
➡️Pakistan Cricket Board has chosen the United Arab Emirates as the neutral venue to host India’s matches for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
