TNI Morning News Headlines – December 23, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Pakistan Cricket Board has chosen the United Arab Emirates as the neutral venue to host India's matches for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.
➡️In Odisha, 26 villages across 6 districts being recognised as ‘Tsunami Ready’ by the UNESCO.
 
➡️Direct flight services from Visakhapatnam to Malkangiri soon: Reports.
 
➡️Odisha likely to experience fresh spell of rainfall activities from December 24 due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
 
➡️CM Mohan Majhi made several proposals for the overall development of Odisha while participating the pre-budget consultation meeting at Jaisalmer.
 
➡️Manoj Ahuja’s term as Chief Secretary of Odisha will end on December 31.
 
➡️Paddy mandis to open in Balasore on December 27: Odisha Minister Krushna Chandra Patra.
 
➡️Dumper mows down 9 sleeping on pavement in Pune, two toddlers among three killed.
 
➡️Three Khalistani terrorists who bombed Punjab Police posts killed in encounter in Uttar Pradesh.
 
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to Kuwait.
 
➡️Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ level; Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 403 at 7:30 a.m on Monday.
 
➡️Srinagar freezes at minus 7 degrees Celsius.
 
➡️Preparations are underway for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025; Prayagraj will host Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 from 13th January to 26th February.
 
➡️Vandalism at Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad Residence Following Stampede Tragedy.
 
➡️Rupee turns flat at 85.04 against US dollar in early trade.
 
➡️Sensex jumps 628.34 points to 78,669.93 in early trade; Nifty surges 219 points to 23,806.50.
 
➡️US President elect Donald Trump appoints Indian-American Sriram Krishnan as policy advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI).
 
➡️At least 10 people killed as a small plane crashes into a Brazilian town.
 
