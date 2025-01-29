TNI Evening News Headlines – January 29, 2025

➡️Odisha signed 145 MoUs with various companies, proposing investments of Rs 12.89 lakh crore, generating employment for 8.94 lakh people.
➡️Utkarsh Odisha conclave attracts 593 investment intents worth Rs 16.73 lakh crore from 20 sectors; it would generate 12.88 lakh job opportunities: CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave extended till January 31st, informs Odisha CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida announces ‘Suna Subhadra,’ ‘Kuha Subhadra,’ and Subhadra Setu initiatives at ‘Subhadra Ru Mudra’ programme during Utkarsh Odisha Conclave.
➡️Odisha to witness rising temperatures from tomorrow: IMD.
➡️Odisha Government removes Deogarh Municipality Chairperson from post.
➡️Orissa High Court directs BMC & CMC commissioners to serve notice of 15 days ahead of any eviction of encroachments in urban areas.
➡️Patnagarh parcel bomb case: Supreme Court directs Trial Court for swift hearing.
➡️30 dead, 60 injured in Maha Kumbh stampede.
➡️Over 5.71 crore people have taken a holy dip in Triveni waters today, with more than 19.94 crore people overall till 28th January: Uttar Pradesh Information Department.
➡️Adityanath announces judicial inquiry on Maha Kumbh stampede.
➡️Beating Retreat ceremony marks the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations is held today at Vijay Chowk, New Delhi.
➡️Cabinet Committee on Security clears Army’s Rs 10,000 crore Pinaka rocket deal.
➡️Cabinet approves the ‘National Critical Mineral Mission’.
➡️Sonipat court summons AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 over his “poison in Yamuna” remark.
➡️Australia batter Steve Smith passes 10,000 Test runs.
➡️18 people were killed when a small plane crashed in South Sudan.
Comments are closed.