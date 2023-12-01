Utkal University regains A+ grade from NAAC

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar-based Utkal University has regained its A+ Grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Thursday.

As per the information available at the website of NAAC, it regranted the A+ Grade to the university following a re-evaluation. This time, Utkal University got the A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.26.

It to be noted here that the Utkal University had achieved an A+ grade in 2016 it had hoped of getting the A++ grade when the NAAC team visited the institution in May this year. However, it was awarded the A status.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Savita Acharya told the media that we are all very happy that the University has received the A+ grade.

As it is an A+ university, it receives grants from the Government under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA 2.0) and the World Bank and will continue to do so, the benefits of which are available to the students, the VC adde.