Upasna seeks NAC Status for Brahmagiri; Completion of Mega Drinking Water Projects

TNI Bureau: Brahmagiri MLA Upasna Mohapatra emphasized on the urgent need for the declaration of Notified Area Councils (NAC) for Brahmagiri, which is one of the largest assembly constituencies in the state in terms of area.

On behalf of people of her Constituency, she wanted to know why Brahmagiri in Puri District was not declared as a NAC when previous BJD Government announced several new NACs before the General Elections 2024.

She also sought to know about the mega drinking water supply projects operating in Brahmagiri constituency since 2014 and those which missed the deadline and remain incomplete.

Addressing the State Assembly, Upasna expressed his concern and urged the State Government to expedite the completion of the mega drinking water supply projects in her Constituency.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Public Enterprise, Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Odisha Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Minister Rabi Narayan Naik replied to her questions.

While Minister Rabi Narayan Naik replied with the status on drinking water projects, Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra has assured that the demand will be positively considered once the government received a detailed representation on NAC proposal.