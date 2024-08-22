Insight Reports India news- August 22, 2024

1. Bombay High Court Slams Police Over Badlapur School Sexual Assault Case The Bombay High Court took suo motu cognizance of a sexual assault case involving two kindergarten girls in Maharashtra’s Badlapur, criticizing the police for investigative lapses and questioning the safety of schools in light of the incident.

2. Supreme Court Raises Concerns Over CBI Investigation in Doctor’s Rape and Murder Case The Supreme Court criticized the CBI for delays in filing an FIR in the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, with the agency suggesting the crime scene was tampered with, casting doubt on a gangrape claim.

3. Assam CM Proposes Job Restrictions for Graduates from Muslim-Owned University Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma proposed restricting graduates from the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, from state government jobs, linking the university to recent Guwahati flash floods.

4. Delhi Police Withdraws Security of Women Wrestlers Testifying Against Brij Bhushan Top wrestler Vinesh Phogat revealed that Delhi Police has revoked the security of women wrestlers set to testify against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, sparking concerns ahead of the upcoming court hearing.

5. Opposition MPs Question Waqf Bill Provisions in Parliamentary Committee Meeting The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill faced objections from opposition MPs during its first meeting, as discussions grew heated over the bill’s provisions, with BJP members supporting amendments to empower women.

6. Centre Bans 156 Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs Due to Health Risks The government banned 156 fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, citing risks to human health, following an expert review that deemed these combinations irrational and without therapeutic justification.

7. Adani Group to Sell 3% Stake in Ambuja Cements for $500 Million Adani group promoters plan to sell up to 3% of their shares in Ambuja Cements as part of a routine adjustment of holdings, aiming to maintain strategic flexibility within the conglomerate.

8. J-K Polls: National Conference Finalizes Alliance with Congress National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced a finalized alliance with the Congress on all 90 assembly seats for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections, set for September 2024.

9. Mamata Banerjee Demands Stricter Rape Laws in Letter to PM Modi West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged PM Modi to introduce stringent central legislation for rape cases, highlighting the alarming frequency of such crimes in India and calling for exemplary punishment.

10. NASA’s Sunita Williams Faces Life-Threatening Risks in Delayed Space Mission NASA astronauts, including Sunita Williams, face potential life-threatening risks due to complications with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which could leave them stranded in space with only 96 hours of oxygen remaining.

11. Rohit Sharma Credits ‘Three Pillars’ After India’s T20 World Cup Victory Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, celebrating his team’s T20 World Cup win, credited former coach Rahul Dravid, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, and Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar for their pivotal roles in the team’s success.

12. Karnataka High Court Judge Criticizes Excessive Alimony Demand in Viral Video A Karnataka High Court judge criticized an alimony petition demanding ₹6,16,300 per month as excessive and unreasonable, sparking widespread praise on social media for the judge’s rational stance.

13. Bill Clinton Criticizes Trump, Endorses Kamala Harris at DNC Former President Bill Clinton condemned Donald Trump’s presidency and endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 election at the Democratic National Convention, urging voters not to underestimate their opponents.