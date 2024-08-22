TNI Evening News Headlines – August 22, 2024

➡️Gold Mine found at Adasa-Ramapalli area in Odisha’s Deogarh District.
➡️All educational institutions in Odisha to receive land pattas, announced Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari in the State Assembly.
➡️Cuttack SCB medical rape case: Medical college principal directed to rusticate accused doctor.
➡️Congress workers scuffle with police while trying to gherao ED office in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Zilla Parishad Chairman & Block Chairman Election Results out today.
➡️Tripura flood, landslides death toll rises to 12.
➡️7 dead, 20 injured after bus plunges into gorge in Ladakh.
➡️Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announces Rs 1 crore compensation for families of deceased who lost his life in factory explosion.
➡️Doctors of AIIMS, RML, Indira Gandhi Hospitals called off 11-day strike protesting the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, following an appeal from the Supreme Court.
➡️CBI seeks court’s permission for polygraph test on ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case.
➡️Bombay High Court slams police for treating Badlapur rapes ‘lightly’.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu presents Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2024, 33 awards given to distinguished scientists.
➡️PM Modi will give certificates to 11 lakh new ‘Lakhpati Didis’ at Jalgaon in Maharashtra on August 25.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Poland President Andrzej Duda at the Belweder Palace in Warsaw today.
➡️Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on an official visit to the United States.
