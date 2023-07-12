UP to have 18 ‘Safe Cities’ in 3 Months: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh will be the first State in the country to have 18 ‘safe cities’ in three months.

In the first phase, all 17 Municipal Corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar will become ‘Safe Cities’, followed by 57 district headquarters municipalities in the second phase, and 143 municipalities in the third phase.

According to the Government spokesman, the Safe City project will now also include safety of the elderly, children, and divyanga.

The Chief Minister has issued necessary guidelines for ensuring safety of the people of the State.

He said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the State Government is determined to provide a conducive environment for the safety and development of every citizen of the state.

The efforts made in this direction in the last six years have yielded promising results. Today, every woman and every businessman is safe in the state. People have a sense of security.

The “Safe City Project” is proving to be extremely useful in fulfilling the resolve to ensure women’s safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

Through this project in the state, under the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, modern control rooms, pink police booths, Asha Jyoti Kendras, CCTV cameras, help desks for counsellors in women’s police stations, panic buttons in buses, and other security measures were implemented.

“We will have to complete the work of the first phase in the next three months. The responsibility given to the concerned department should be completed within the stipulated time limit. A fortnightly review of its progress should be done by the Chief Secretary,” the chief minister said.

Currently, the ‘Safe City ‘project is focused on the safety of women and it will now be expanded to include the elderly, children, and divyanga.

The Chief Minister said that volunteers from the NCC/NSS should be designated as ‘Safe City’ volunteers and connected with the nearest pink booth. In special circumstances, the role of these volunteers will be important.

He directed the Social Welfare Department and the Urban Development Department to work together for the systematic rehabilitation of deranged persons or people engaged in begging.

He further said that a ‘Safe City’ portal should be developed and connected to all such departments through which welfare schemes are being run in the interest of women, children, elderly, and divyanga.

(IANS)