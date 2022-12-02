Twitter suspends Kanye West’s account; Know Why

TNI Bureau: Just two months after the rapper’s account was restored, Twitter Inc. suspended Kanye West’s account once more on Friday because his tweets were against the social media platform’s policies.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and self-described “absolutist” of free speech, had greeted Ye’s return to the social media network in October.

In a recent tweet, Musk stated: “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

One of Ye’s tweets was also banned by Twitter. Within an hour of Musk’s response to a Twitter user who requested “Elon Fix Kanye Please,” his account was suspended.

A request for comment from Twitter did not immediately receive a response.

Prior to Musk’s $44 billion buyout of the social media platform, Twitter had reinstated the rapper’s account. He later stressed, though, that he played no part in getting Ye back on Twitter.