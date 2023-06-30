TNI Odisha News Headlines -June 30, 2023

➡️Ratha Jatra: A Day after the Suna Besha of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, Adhara Pana Niti of Trinity observed atop chariots.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 3 lakh ex gratia for the next of kin of each deceased who died in the road mishap on Jharigaon-Umerkote road yesterday.
➡️VK Pandian, continued his 2nd day visit to Jagatsinghpur District today to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.
➡️Doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack replant chopped hand of 22-year-old Balasore youth.
➡️The Mo Bus service of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) to announce the launch of 13 new routes, effective from July 1, 2023.
➡️A schoolgirl was killed, and two others were injured after an autorickshaw carrying them met with an accident at Mandari on Basudevpur-Dhamra road in Bhadrak district.
➡️Former state BJP President, Samir Mohanty filed a PIL in Orissa High Court seeking reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, its repair, and taking inventory of the ornaments.
➡️Chhattisgarh opened all gates of Kalma barrage, sparking fear over rise in water-level of Hirakud dam in Odisha.
➡️The temporary road connecting Dhabaleswar temple in Athagarh area in Cuttack district has been washed away. Concrete bridge work has been completed and work on approach road is underway. It will be completed in next 2/3 days, informed Athagarh sub-collector in-charge.
➡️The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar arrested one more person for misappropriating government subsidy to the tune of Rs 7.16 crore meant for agricultural equipment.
➡️The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert in several parts of Odisha after 48 hours.
Comments are closed.