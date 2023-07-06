TNI Odisha News Headlines -July 6, 2023

➡️The authorities of VIMSAR at Burla in Sambalpur district of Odisha constituted a four-member committee to probe the clash between the students of the institute and the medicos of MKCG Medical College.

➡️The Indian Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall till July 10 in Odisha.

➡️A servitor of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri, who had sustained injuries during the Ratha Jatra died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

➡️The School and Mass Education Department today released first cut off marks for admission in all streams for the academic year 2023-24.

➡️A minor boy died in Anua village under Morada block in Mayurbhanj district after a mud wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on him.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked his party’s youth wing leaders to remain active on social media.

➡️Odisha Vigilance caught Nirmal Kumar Senapati, sub-inspector (SI) at Sukinda police station in Jajpur district.

➡️The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police arrested accused Krishnananda N. from his native state Karnataka in connection to an online Ponzi app scam.

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned 45 new posts in the Fire Services department at three medical colleges in the state.

➡️The Odisha government appointed 2009-batch IFS officer Sanjaya Kumar Swain as the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (in-charge) for Berhampur Circle in the state.