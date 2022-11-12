TNI News Headlines – November 12, 2022

🔹Secretary (5T) VK Pandian visited Kalinga Stadium to review the upcoming facilities in the campus. He also reviewed the progress of the Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre & Shree Setu Project in Puri today.
🔹Pradip Purohit declared as BJP Candidate for Padampur Bypoll.
🔹3-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu will be Congress Candidate for Padampur Bypoll.
🔹Female Elephant & Calf found dead in Keonjhar; Forester Purnachandra Mahant suspended.
🔹Odisha suffer loss from Uttarakhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.
🔹Six convicts who were jailed in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv andhi have been released from prison on Saturday.
🔹Irrespective of party line, BJP, BJD and Congress demanded strong action against West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against President Droupadi Murmu.
🔹An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas.
🔹Himachal Pradesh records 65.92% polling till 5 PM. 51 out of 52 voters voted in the world’s highest polling station booth in Tashigang.
🔹Delhi AIIMS announces 254 vacancies.
🔹Shiva Thapa creates history with silver in Asian Boxing Championships.
🔹US Treasury removes India from its Currency Monitoring List.
🔹China’s Covid cases at peak since late April.
