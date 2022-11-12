TNI News Headlines – November 12, 2022

Secretary (5T) VK Pandian visited Kalinga Stadium to review the upcoming facilities in the campus. He also reviewed the progress of the Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre & Shree Setu Project in Puri today.

🔹 Secretary (5T) VK Pandian visited Kalinga Stadium to review the upcoming facilities in the campus. He also reviewed the progress of the Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre & Shree Setu Project in Puri today.