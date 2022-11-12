TNI News Headlines – November 12, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Secretary (5T) VK Pandian visited Kalinga Stadium to review the upcoming facilities in the campus. He also reviewed the progress of the Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre & Shree Setu Project in Puri today
143
🔹Secretary (5T) VK Pandian visited Kalinga Stadium to review the upcoming facilities in the campus. He also reviewed the progress of the Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre & Shree Setu Project in Puri today.
 
🔹Pradip Purohit declared as BJP Candidate for Padampur Bypoll.
 
🔹3-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu will be Congress Candidate for Padampur Bypoll.
 
🔹Female Elephant & Calf found dead in Keonjhar; Forester Purnachandra Mahant suspended.
 
🔹Odisha suffer loss from Uttarakhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.
 
🔹Six convicts who were jailed in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv andhi have been released from prison on Saturday.
 
🔹Irrespective of party line, BJP, BJD and Congress demanded strong action against West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against President Droupadi Murmu.
Related Posts

BJD backs Demand for Padampur District

3-time MLA Satya Bhusan Sahu will be Congress Candidate for…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

 
🔹An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas.
 
🔹Himachal Pradesh records 65.92% polling till 5 PM. 51 out of 52 voters voted in the world’s highest polling station booth in Tashigang.
 
🔹Delhi AIIMS announces 254 vacancies.
 
🔹Shiva Thapa creates history with silver in Asian Boxing Championships.
 
🔹US Treasury removes India from its Currency Monitoring List.
 
🔹China’s Covid cases at peak since late April.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.